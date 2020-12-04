Dr. Richard Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Martin, MD
Dr. Richard Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
River Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center45 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 885-0444
Connecticut Surgical Arts159 Sachem St Ste 1, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 885-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
From start to finish Dr. Martin and his staff were complete profession. Explaining the procedure step by step and giving me time to ask as many questions as I needed to feel at ease. Dr. Martin gave me his full attention before and after procedure. Thank you for giving me myself confident back !! Highly exceeded to see the final results !!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Alderwood Cosmetic Surgery Center
- Univ. Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Bowdoin College Medical School
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
