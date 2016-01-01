See All Otolaryngologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Richard Martin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Dr. Richard Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at Champaign Dental Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Daugherty Foot & Ankle
    37 Doctors Park Ste 1, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 803-2941
  2. 2
    Saint Francis Emergency Department
    211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 331-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Thyroid Scan

Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Richard Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225022106
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • U Nebr
    Internship
    • Long Beach Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
