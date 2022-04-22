Dr. Richard Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Marks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapin, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin565 Columbia Ave Ste 200, Chapin, SC 29036 Directions (803) 936-7966
Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 936-7966
Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 350, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard Marks performed two surgeries on my right foot. Saved me from a very bad case of diabetic foot gone wrong. I am an ICU Nurse who’s constantly on my feet. I never knew him before but He was always there for me from day 1 to recovery. He may be strict initially but he was very honest. He’s a Great Man with a BIG HEART. He gave his all to dry my tears away, and saved my foot. Now I consider him as a good friend, My SuperHero. Thanks So Very Much To You SIR. God Bless You more!!!
About Dr. Richard Marks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023061769
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
