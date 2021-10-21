Dr. Richard Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mark, MD
Dr. Richard Mark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street235 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 (212) 599-2596
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mark has done an excellent job as my Primary-Care Physician for many years. Not only does he provide top-notch diagnosis, advice, and treatment, but he also has the perfect manner and attitude. He listens carefully to any questions, gives good answers and advice, and then discusses treatment options. When there is more than one option he assesses the relative merits, and whenever the choice is not absolutely clear on medical grounds he asks for my input. E.G., he accepted my decision not to take a certain supplement even though he takes that supplement himself. Of course in nearly every case I follow his advice, since he knows more the I do. Many doctors have no interest in the patient's input at all, but his balanced/measured approach gives me even more confidence in his advice when his recommendation is strong.
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- Maimonides Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Maimonides Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Hofstra
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark works at
Dr. Mark speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.