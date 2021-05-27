See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Richard Margolies, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Margolies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Margolies works at Richard P Margolies PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard P Margolies PA
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 205, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Cataract
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 27, 2021
    Dr. Margolies is a caring great doctor. I have been going to him for years because of his expertise, ability to explain everything in lay terms, and great care. His office is one the best run offices. All the personnel are pleasant and helpful.
    — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Margolies, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588621379
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Margolies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margolies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margolies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margolies works at Richard P Margolies PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Margolies’s profile.

    Dr. Margolies has seen patients for Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

