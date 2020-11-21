Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Margaitis works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at East Orlando7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 303-6830
- 2 1101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880
River of Life Osteopathic LLC11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Margaitis has been helping me with my lower back pain and migraines for the past few years. I was referred to OMT and was so happy that I gave it a try. Other doctors wanted to send me to a pain clinic and pump me with tons of pills. His bedside manner is awesome and he will break down the medical terminology so you understand what he is doing and why. It was a training location, so he had interns in and out during my sessions. His level patience to do a phenomenal job at treating my pain and training/quizzing the interns is both comical and stellar. His level of knowledge is top notch. I am so grateful for the sessions I had with Dr Margaitis and it saddens me to hear that he has left to practice.
About Dr. Richard Margaitis, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1720223332
Education & Certifications
- New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margaitis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Margaitis works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Margaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.