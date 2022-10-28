Overview

Dr. Richard Marek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Marek works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.