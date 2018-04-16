See All Psychiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Richard Marciniak, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (36)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Marciniak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Marciniak works at ROCKY MOUNTAIN NEUROPSYCHIATRIC ASSOCIATES PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Neuropsychiatric Associates PC
    6160 Tutt Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-2346
    Peak View Behavioral Health
    7353 Sisters Grv, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 444-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)

Treatment frequency



Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Apr 16, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Marciniak for about a year. He is a great doctor who is very knowledgeable about OCD and anxiety. He helped me find an alternative OCD medication that did not cause weight gain and helped me to successfully transition from my old medication to the new one. Wait times are very short and it is easy to get an appointment. He is very nice and professional. He is a doctor not a therapist so don’t expect someone touchy feely.
    CM in Colorado Springs — Apr 16, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Richard Marciniak, MD
    About Dr. Richard Marciniak, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548202492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Marciniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marciniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marciniak works at ROCKY MOUNTAIN NEUROPSYCHIATRIC ASSOCIATES PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Marciniak’s profile.

    Dr. Marciniak has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marciniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Marciniak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marciniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marciniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marciniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

