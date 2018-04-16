Dr. Marciniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Marciniak, MD
Dr. Richard Marciniak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Rocky Mountain Neuropsychiatric Associates PC6160 Tutt Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 473-2346
Peak View Behavioral Health7353 Sisters Grv, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 444-8484
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I have been going to Dr. Marciniak for about a year. He is a great doctor who is very knowledgeable about OCD and anxiety. He helped me find an alternative OCD medication that did not cause weight gain and helped me to successfully transition from my old medication to the new one. Wait times are very short and it is easy to get an appointment. He is very nice and professional. He is a doctor not a therapist so don’t expect someone touchy feely.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
