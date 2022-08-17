Dr. Richard Marchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Marchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Marchell, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to what your concerns, Then takes care of you. I couldn't ask for any more. Very easy to talk to. I just moved to the area and could not asked for an easier process. The staff is great, very helpful.
About Dr. Richard Marchell, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487682779
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Marchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marchell.
Dr. Marchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marchell works at
Dr. Marchell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rash, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.