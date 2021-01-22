Dr. Richard Manzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Manzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Manzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Manzo works at
Locations
-
1
Naugatuck Valley Computerized Imaging500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-7115
-
2
The Hand To Shoulder Center LLC1320 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-7115
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manzo?
I saw Dr Manzo for a chronic problem with my wrist. He diagnosed and treated me with great care and compassion. I finally have relief! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Manzo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194899351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manzo works at
Dr. Manzo has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.