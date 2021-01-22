Overview

Dr. Richard Manzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Manzo works at Naugatuck Valley Computerized Imaging in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.