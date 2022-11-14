Dr. Richard Manos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Manos, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Manos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.
Dr. Manos works at
Locations
Spine Institute of Idaho360 E Montvue Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 855-2900Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Holy Family Memorial Inc1650 S 41st St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 320-5241
Holy Family Memorial2300 Western Ave, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 320-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to my concerns in reacting accordingly. Didn’t make me go through several channels when he knew what needed to be done.
About Dr. Richard Manos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356451249
Education & Certifications
- St U Ny/Upstate Med U
- Naval Medical Center
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
Dr. Manos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manos works at
Dr. Manos has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manos speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Manos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manos.
