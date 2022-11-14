See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Meridian, ID
Dr. Richard Manos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Manos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.

Dr. Manos works at Spine Institute Of Idaho in Meridian, ID with other offices in Manitowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Institute of Idaho
    360 E Montvue Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 855-2900
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Holy Family Memorial Inc
    1650 S 41st St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 320-5241
  3. 3
    Holy Family Memorial
    2300 Western Ave, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 320-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Pyramid Life
    • SelectHealth
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Manos?

    Nov 14, 2022
    Listened to my concerns in reacting accordingly. Didn’t make me go through several channels when he knew what needed to be done.
    Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Manos, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • St U Ny/Upstate Med U
