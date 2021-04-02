Overview

Dr. Richard Manganiello Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Manganiello Jr works at Dental Services of South Windsor LLC in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Newington, CT and Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.