Overview

Dr. Richard Manes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Manes works at Yale Ear Nose and Throat Group in Stratford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.