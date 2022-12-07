See All Gastroenterologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Richard Manch, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Manch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Manch works at Arizona Liver Health in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Glendale, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peoria
    15396 N 83rd Ave Ste E, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 470-4000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Institute for Liver Health Dba Liver Health
    2201 W Fairview St Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 470-4000
  3. 3
    Glendale
    6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G116, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 470-4000
  4. 4
    Tucson
    1601 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 485-4000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Tucson
    899 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 485-4000
  6. 6
    Center for Liver and Hepatobiliary Disease
    500 W Thomas Rd # 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-5483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Manch, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043289341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Residency
    • Maricopa Integrated Health System
    Internship
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
