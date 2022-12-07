Dr. Richard Manch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Manch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Manch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Manch works at
Locations
-
1
Peoria15396 N 83rd Ave Ste E, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 470-4000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Institute for Liver Health Dba Liver Health2201 W Fairview St Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 470-4000
-
3
Glendale6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G116, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 470-4000
-
4
Tucson1601 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 485-4000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Tucson899 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 485-4000
-
6
Center for Liver and Hepatobiliary Disease500 W Thomas Rd # 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-5483
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net Federal Services
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manch?
Dr. Manch explained the results of my liver test and gave me the next steps. His bedside manner are excellent. He is very thorough and made note of this visit.
About Dr. Richard Manch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1043289341
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- Buffalo General Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manch works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Manch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.