Dr. Richard Mallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Richard Mallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Mallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.
Dr. Mallo works at
Locations
Escondido Office - Second Avenue Internal Medicine225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 291-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Mallo for saving my life. Over 6 days, I had 3 nurse consults by phone and was seen by an Urgent Care nurse. Despite severe abdominal pain/vomiting, all said I had a GI tract bug. In 10 min, Dr. Mallo diagnosed a ruptured appendix and told me to go directly to the ER. Later, the surgeon said one more day and I might have died. Lessons learned: (1) Dr. Mallo is a superb physician, (2) don’t delay if you have a debilitating gastro-intestinal problem, and (3) nurses are not doctors.
About Dr. Richard Mallo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1588699490
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medny|Cath Med Ctr
- Catholic Medical Center|University of Santo Tomas, Manila
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallo works at
Dr. Mallo speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.