Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD
Dr. Richard Makowiec, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-4723
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Consultation was tops! Surgery was great ! This surgeon is on it. Great attitude & so attentive and very very kind....
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1295708659
- The Indiana Hand Center Indianapolis, IN
- Northwestern University School of Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery Chicago, IL
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Hand Surgery
