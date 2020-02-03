Overview

Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Magill Jr works at Wmc Health - Orthopedics - Hawthorne in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.