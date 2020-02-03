Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Magill Jr works at
Locations
Wmc Health - Orthopedics - Hawthorne19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1300N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 789-2700
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 789-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought the doctor explained things well and answered my questions honestly. I like his bedside manner, he is a caring person. Wait time in the office is long , I see him in the Fishkill office where he is there once a month so they try to accommodate everyone.
About Dr. Richard Magill Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magill Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magill Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magill Jr has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magill Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magill Jr speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Magill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magill Jr.
