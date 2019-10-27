Dr. Richard Macilwaine, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macilwaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Macilwaine, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Macilwaine, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Allen, VA.
Dr. Macilwaine works at
Locations
Family Dentistry of Short Pump11549 Nuckols Rd Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 944-9897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Mac is the best dentist I have ever been to. He is kind, compassionate and caring. Being a Beatle lover makes him extra special to me! I love all of the ladies at the front desk and my Carrie is simply the sweetest young woman I have ever met. A special shout out to Kelly, Cat and Tammy for being so wonderful to me.
About Dr. Richard Macilwaine, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1255455051
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macilwaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macilwaine accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Macilwaine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Macilwaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Macilwaine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macilwaine.
