Overview

Dr. Richard Lytle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Lytle works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain Surgery and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.