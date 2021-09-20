Dr. Richard Lytle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lytle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lytle, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lytle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Lytle works at
Locations
Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had bilateral subdural hematomas (bleeding on both sides of the brain)that shifted my brain as a result of a fall and hitting the back of my head. Dr. Lytle scheduled emergency burr hole surgery to alleviate the pressure. He saved my life.
About Dr. Richard Lytle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Dr. Lytle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lytle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lytle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain Surgery and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lytle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lytle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lytle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lytle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lytle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.