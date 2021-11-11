Dr. Richard Lynch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lynch, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Lynch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hamburg, NY.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
S Park5907 S Park Ave, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 276-0769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Lynch & CO rock!!! Dianna is awesome!!! All Stars!!!!
About Dr. Richard Lynch, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1487677019
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lynch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
565 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.