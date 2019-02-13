Dr. Richard Lozoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lozoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lozoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.
Dr. Lozoff works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Gastroenterology Health3601 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 836-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozoff?
Great experience with Dr. Lozoff, very attentive and professional. Thank you Dr. Lozoff ??
About Dr. Richard Lozoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 2022 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1982621504
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozoff works at
Dr. Lozoff has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lozoff speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.