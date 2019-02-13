Overview

Dr. Richard Lozoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Lozoff works at Midwest Gastroenterology in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.