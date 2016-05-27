Overview

Dr. Richard Lovato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Lovato works at Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.