Overview

Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Radboud University Nijmegen and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Lotenfoe works at Hughston Clinic in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.