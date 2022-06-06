See All Urologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD

Urology
2.9 (83)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Radboud University Nijmegen and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Lotenfoe works at Hughston Clinic in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poinciana Office
    339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 200, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 566-1105
  2. 2
    Winter Haven Office
    7500 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 566-1105
  3. 3
    Urology Health Solutions Inc
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 203, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 566-1105
  4. 4
    Urology Health Solutions Inc
    7482 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 566-1105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1184623340
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Residency
    • U South Fla
    Internship
    • Nassau County MC
    Medical Education
    • Radboud University Nijmegen
    Undergraduate School
    • St Radboud Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotenfoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lotenfoe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lotenfoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lotenfoe has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotenfoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotenfoe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotenfoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotenfoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotenfoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

