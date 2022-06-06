Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotenfoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Radboud University Nijmegen and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Lotenfoe works at
Locations
Poinciana Office339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 200, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 566-1105
Winter Haven Office7500 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Directions (407) 566-1105
Urology Health Solutions Inc410 Celebration Pl Ste 203, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 566-1105
Urology Health Solutions Inc7482 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Directions (407) 566-1105
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hello I read all the comments from Dr. Latenfoe and makes me laugh. When we go to the best doctor looking for a personality you like is secondary. He is firm short talk and nothing is wrong with that. If you need a kind social doctor that spend time talking, he in not the one that practice don’t have time to breath is always FULL of patients. His personal, nurse practitioner, secretaries are amazingly efficient and very polite. Personally, I prefer to go to the best doctor accepting him for whom he is. So everybody cool off and enjoy life.
About Dr. Richard Lotenfoe, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1184623340
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- U South Fla
- Nassau County MC
- Radboud University Nijmegen
- St Radboud Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotenfoe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotenfoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotenfoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotenfoe works at
Dr. Lotenfoe has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotenfoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lotenfoe speaks Dutch.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotenfoe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotenfoe.
