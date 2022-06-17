Overview

Dr. Richard Looney, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Looney works at University Of Rochester Medical Center - Allergy Immunology & Rheumatology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.