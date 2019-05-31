Dr. Longley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Longley, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Longley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Longley works at
Locations
Thyroid & Diabetes Mgmt. Center Ltd.8939 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My very first visit I was warmly welcomed by the staff. I love how they do their labwork and everything in their office also so you don't have to go somewhere else. Dr. Longley was very nice and explained everything very well. I am happy to finally found a good endocrinologist in the area!! I would definitely refer him!!
About Dr. Richard Longley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1629055967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longley has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Longley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.