Dr. Richard Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Long, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
1
Diablo Valley Oncology & Hematology Medical Grp2222 East St Ste 250, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 609-7220
2
Pacific Urology100 N Wiget Ln Ste 290, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-7740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
San Ramon Office5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 937-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard Long is one of the best urologists I've ever encountered, and I have gone through several over the past few years. I was experiencing increasing pain and urgency that was not properly diagnosed nor treated until I saw Dr. Long through a friend's referral. He was laser-focused on my descriptions and personal account of my pain. It was clear to me from the first appointment that he was intent upon finding the cause of my issues. Dr. Long ordered a complete lab and scheduled a biopsy of my bladder. He found cancer. I am a highly unlikely candidate for bladder cancer, which may be the reason that no other urologist investigated for cancer. He had me treated with immunotherapy, which has fewer side effects, rather than chemo. I am cancer-free and very grateful for his comprehensive care. I highly recommend Dr. Richard Long!
About Dr. Richard Long, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
