Overview

Dr. Richard Long, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at John Muir Health in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.