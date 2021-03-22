Overview

Dr. Richard Lock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lock works at Centers for Advanced Foot Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.