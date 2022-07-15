See All Spine Surgeons in Caldwell, ID
Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Lochhead works at Neuroscience Associates in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscience Associates
    1825 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7276
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Associates - Boise
    6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7275
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • PacificSource
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Operated on my nephew after a horrific MVA November 7, 2020..Massive TBI, not likely to survive.,,This surgeon performed nothing short of a miraculous surgery..Literally half of my nephews head was missing! Today, he hashad an AMAZING recovery! If not for this brilliant surgeon, who did not give up, my nephew would have passed or been in a vegetative state! Happy to report, near full recovery and is a dad to a 7 year old!God Bless you, Sir
    Andrea Gabel — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD
    About Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578743522
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Neurological Surgery Residency Program
    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center Program
    Internship
    • Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix Program
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lochhead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lochhead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lochhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochhead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochhead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lochhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lochhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

