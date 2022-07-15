Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lochhead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Locations
Neuroscience Associates1825 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7276MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neuroscience Associates - Boise6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 448-7275Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Operated on my nephew after a horrific MVA November 7, 2020..Massive TBI, not likely to survive.,,This surgeon performed nothing short of a miraculous surgery..Literally half of my nephews head was missing! Today, he hashad an AMAZING recovery! If not for this brilliant surgeon, who did not give up, my nephew would have passed or been in a vegetative state! Happy to report, near full recovery and is a dad to a 7 year old!God Bless you, Sir
About Dr. Richard Lochhead, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- International Neurological Surgery Residency Program
- St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center Program
- Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix Program
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
