Dr. Richard Livingston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Livingston works at Center for Primary Care in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.