Dr. Richard Lipman, MD

56 years of experience
Dr. Richard Lipman, MD is a Women's Counselor in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Women's Counseling, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.

Dr. Lipman works at Richard L Lipman MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Richard Lipman MD Miami Diet Plan
    7241 SW 63rd Ave Ste 202, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 670-3259

VAP Lipid Testing
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Diabetes
VAP Lipid Testing
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Diabetes

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Dr. Richard Lipman, MD
    About Dr. Richard Lipman, MD

    • Women's Counseling
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598911133
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • University Of Pittsblurgh Medical Center Hospitals
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Richard Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipman works at Richard L Lipman MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lipman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

