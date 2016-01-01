Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lind Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2112 McHenry Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-2114
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lind Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lind Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lind Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lind Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lind Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lind Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lind Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.