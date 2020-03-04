Dr. Richard Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine.
Sav-on Drugs #910710710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7996Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding patient care and communication skills.
About Dr. Richard Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821013863
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System|University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
