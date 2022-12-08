See All Spine Surgeons in Tustin, CA
Dr. Richard Lin, DO

Dr. Richard Lin, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Lin, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Richard Lin, DO in Tustin, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Southern California
    14642 Newport Ave Ste 105, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 688-0958
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Richard Lin, DO
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 161, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 600-8016
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Associates of Southern California
    145 S Chaparral Ct Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 688-0958
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Associates of Southern California
    11180 Warner Ave # 101, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 688-0958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Bunion Surgery
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Richard Lin, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205085610
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California, San Diego
Fellowship
Residency
  • North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
Residency
Internship
  • Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California, Davis
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Lin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lin speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

