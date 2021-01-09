Overview

Dr. Richard Limperos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.



Dr. Limperos works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.