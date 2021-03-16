Dr. Richard Lightsey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lightsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lightsey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Lightsey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, OH.
Dr. Lightsey works at
Locations
Fairfield Family Dental1525 Election House Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 377-6761
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lightsey is absolutely amazing. Not only is he phenomenal in his skill, but he is also a very kind man. I would recommend him to anyone. From my three year old daughter, to my eighteen year old daughter. I have a son with autism, to whom he was extremely gentle with. This amazing doctor gave me a new smile, I will always be grateful.Doc you will always have five stars in my book. Thank you Dr. Lightsey for being who you are.
About Dr. Richard Lightsey, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lightsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lightsey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lightsey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lightsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lightsey works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lightsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lightsey.
