Dr. Lieblich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD
Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tenafly, NJ. They completed their residency with North Bronx Healthcare Network/Jacobi Medical Center
Dr. Lieblich works at
Richard Lieblich, MD2 Dean Dr, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Directions (201) 569-3300
Cherry Hill Women's Center, Inc.502 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 667-5910
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was excellent I never went to a male gyno. He was amazing. Put me at ease. He was compassionate. It was a great experience. I would highly recommend him !!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German, Spanish and Swahili
- 1811953227
- North Bronx Healthcare Network/Jacobi Medical Center
- Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education Of New York
Dr. Lieblich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieblich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieblich has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieblich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lieblich speaks German, Spanish and Swahili.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieblich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieblich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieblich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieblich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.