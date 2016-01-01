See All Vascular Neurologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Richard Libman, MD

Vascular Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Richard Libman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Libman works at Richard T Miller DMD PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard T Miller DMD PC
    611 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000
  2. 2
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-2013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Libman, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Neurology
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Libman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libman has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Libman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

