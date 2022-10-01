Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman Hunter & Associates Eye Care10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Lewis for years. He follows me because I have type two diabetes. He was first to diagnose Fuchs Dystrophy and followed me until it was time to have a corneal transplant. He knowledgeable, friendly and patient. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Richard Lewis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Afghani and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University WI
- Ventura County Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University of Oregon
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blindness and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Afghani and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
