Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Lewis Plastic Surgery2331a Robious Station Cir, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 453-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
I really can not express how pleased I was with my surgery results, Dr. lewis achieved what other Dr’s refused to do.....Not only where the results perfect, but the journey with he and his staff, was quick, professional, and yet, comfortable. Dr Lewis is a calm and natural person, which made my experience delightful. I recommend him highly for any of your needs or wants. ????? Please wear a mask. ??
About Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952516734
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Med College Of Virginia-Plastic Surgery
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
