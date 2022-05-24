Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Eastern Dermatology & Pathology420 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-4124
Eastern Dermatology and Pathology PA3311 Trent Rd, Trent Woods, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-2885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’m 71 y o and I’ve never had such a caring doctor. Spends time and follow s up. Evening personal phone calls. And the surgery was excellent!
About Dr. Richard Lewis, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.