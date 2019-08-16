Overview

Dr. Richard Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.