Dr. Richard Levy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-4900Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Ob-gyne Specialists II455 S Roselle Rd Ste 120, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 221-4300
Arlington Heights Office121 S Wilke Rd Ste 515, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 577-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levy is the absolute best! He has a very calm disposition, and really gets to know his patients. He always made me feel comfortable, spent time answering all my questions, and his bedside manner was great...he’s super smart and thorough. He really is one of those doctors that gives you the “warm fuzzies,” which is needed during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. After I gave birth, the office gave me a Swarovski crystal necklace. With all that being said, look no further, this is the best OBGYN
About Dr. Richard Levy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.