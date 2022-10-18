See All Orthopedic Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Richard Levitt, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Levitt, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Levitt works at Anesthesia Associates of Greater Miami in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    South Miami Hospital
    6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 270-7999
  2
    Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 602, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 308-3350
  3
    Orthopaedic Institute of South Florida
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Levitt, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881661742
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Medical College
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.

