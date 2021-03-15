Dr. Richard Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Levinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Levinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Levinson works at
Locations
Richard A Levinson MD4545 E 9th Ave Ste 270, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 393-0347Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor and whole office staff!! I had worn glasses since third grade. He preformed cataract surgery on both eyes three years ago and no more need for glasses!!! Thank you Dr Levinson!!!
About Dr. Richard Levinson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861496226
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Colorado
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.