Overview

Dr. Richard Levine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Vorhees Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

