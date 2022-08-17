Overview

Dr. Richard Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Towson, MD with other offices in Hanover, MD and Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.