Dr. Richard Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Locations
RIchard Levin MD21355 E Dixie Hwy Ste 102, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 709-6458Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved to Florida and my university colleagues recommended me Dr. Richard Levin, MD as my urology specialist. After several appointments I came to the conclusion that he is a great doctor with wealth of knowledge and professional practical experience. While being highly analytical specialist, he communicated with my previous doctors in West Coast to deeply understand the history of my health conditions. Dr. Levin treats me with high degree of compassion, care, and coaching. Very responsive and dedicated. Always asks me about his treatments' results and my feeling. He helped me as nobody else before. Dr. Levin is a true unique doctor in his field and highly admire and recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Levin, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114937067
Education & Certifications
- NIH
- Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.