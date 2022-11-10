Overview

Dr. Richard Levenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Levenberg works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.