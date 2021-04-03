Dr. Levandowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Levandowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Levandowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Princeton Sports And Family Medicine3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 4A Ste 100, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-9190
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's like going to see a friend. He is so very knowledgeable and so kind and concerned about me as a patient. It's pretty refreshing! When the office closed during the beginning of the pandemic , he reached out to me first just to see how I was doing. He had some great recommendations for staying healthy and sanitizing things in those early days also. Great physician and good friend.
About Dr. Richard Levandowski, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1124175419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levandowski accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levandowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levandowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levandowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.