Dr. Richard Levandowski, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (24)
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Levandowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Levandowski works at Princeton Sports And Family Medicine in Lawrenceville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Sports And Family Medicine
    3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 4A Ste 100, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-9190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Biopsy
Casting
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Biopsy
Casting

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Casting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Casting
Disc Injection Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 03, 2021
    It's like going to see a friend. He is so very knowledgeable and so kind and concerned about me as a patient. It's pretty refreshing! When the office closed during the beginning of the pandemic , he reached out to me first just to see how I was doing. He had some great recommendations for staying healthy and sanitizing things in those early days also. Great physician and good friend.
    Deborah Thomas — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Levandowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124175419
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
