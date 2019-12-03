Overview

Dr. Richard Leung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at San Diego Eye & Laser Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Visual Field Defects and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.